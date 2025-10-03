Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" draws fans to Pittsburgh-area Target for midnight release

Taylor Swift fans showed up early at the Target store in Upper St. Clair to get their hands on her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Swift's 12th studio album officially came out on Friday at midnight, but fans from the Pittsburgh area began lining up as early as 8 p.m. on Thursday at the store in South Hills Village to be among the first to get the much-anticipated album.

"I feel very excited 'cause I'm going to be the first one to get it," Violet Paolucci said on Thursday evening.

"I feel very accomplished," she added.

The store extended its hours to accommodate Swifties, known for their enthusiasm and dedication to the 14-time Grammy winner. In addition to the standard CD and vinyl versions, Target said fans could snag four exclusive products, including an exclusive Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer vinyl.

Swift dropped the news of her 12th studio album on her website and later teased it on the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, a former center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift is from Reading, Pennsylvania.