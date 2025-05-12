Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted in Philadelphia on Mother's Day

By Matthew Cavallo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were spotted dining in Philadelphia on Mother's Day.

Some lucky Swifties snapped a picture of the global pop star and Berks County native along with her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

The couple was seen enjoying lunch with their mothers and a few other family members inside Talula's Garden in Washington Square.   

Swift and Kelce have been enjoying some time off after she wrapped up her worldwide "Eras" tour, which spanned from March of 2023 through December of last year, and since the Chiefs' season came to an end with a dominating loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 10. 

