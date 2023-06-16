Watch CBS News
Local News

Taylor Swift bringing Eras Tour to Acrisure Stadium for first of two sold-out shows

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tens of thousands of Swifties will be descending upon Pittsburgh's North Shore and Acrisure Stadium tonight for the first of two sold-out Taylor Swift concerts.

The waves and waves of fans will be coming to the Golden Triangle for two shows that many have been anticipating since the concert tour was announced over 7 months ago. 

Parking lots are set to open at 1:30 p.m and gates will open at 4:30 p.m. 

The show will start at 6:30 p.m. and Taylor Swift is expected to take the stage around 8:00 p.m. 

Only mobile tickets are being honored at the gate, so make sure you download them to your digital wallet before heading to the North Shore. It's a cashless event, so make sure you have a debit or credit card on hand. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety says they are prepared for an "unprecedented" number of people coming to the city for the two shows and the events are expected to bring millions of dollars in revenue to the city.

RELATED STORIES:

Ross Guidotti
Ross Guidotti - KDKA

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 4:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.