Pittsburgh Public Safety preparing for 'unprecedented' number of people for Taylor Swift, Juneteenth

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Public Safety is preparing for an "unprecedented" number of people coming to the city for back-to-back Taylor Swift concerts and Juneteenth celebrations this weekend.

Taylor Swift will be at Acrisure Stadium on Friday and Saturday, and the Juneteenth parade is scheduled for Saturday with fireworks on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said as many as 100,000 Taylor Swift fans, both with tickets and without, have gathered around the venues. Acrisure Stadium is strongly discouraging all non-ticket holders from coming to the stadium and the North Shore, saying both will be at maximum capacity.

Officials said only fans with tickets will be allowed in parking lots. Public Safety said people coming without tickets will only create gridlock and slow down getting in and out of the venue.

We know all too well how much everyone wants to hear @taylorswift13, but please don’t gather outside of the stadium if you do not have a ticket for #PittsburghTSTheErasTour.



Learn more: https://t.co/IteL0iroTQ pic.twitter.com/rqkY3EUNL2 — Acrisure Stadium (@AcrisureStadium) June 14, 2023

Public Safety is asking people to be aware of planned security measures so things will run smoothly.

Acrisure Stadium's security measures, including more about the clear bag policy, can be found online. Acrisure Stadium is also completely cashless.

At Point State Park, private security will check bags for the Juneteenth fireworks at 9:35 p.m. Prohibited items include alcohol, drugs, laser pointers, weapons and grills.

Between Downtown and the North Shore, Pittsburgh police said about 200 officers will be in use.