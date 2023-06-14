Taylor Swift merchandise going on sale for non-concertgoers outside of Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you aren't lucky enough to have tickets to one of Taylor Swift's shows this weekend but still want to get your hands on some merchandise, you are in luck in that department!
An early merchandise sale will begin on Thursday starting at 12:00 Noon.
The Taylor Swift Merch truck will be located along Art Rooney Avenue.
Merchandise will also be sold at Heinz Gate C and Gate A-East.
On Friday and Saturday, merchandise locations outside of the stadium will open starting at 12:00 Noon.
