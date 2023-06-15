Taylor Swift fans going to Pittsburgh shows share meaning behind concert outfits

Taylor Swift fans going to her Pittsburgh shows share the meaning behind their outfits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Taylor Swift Eras Tour is becoming the biggest concert of the year in Pittsburgh, and a lot of the anticipation is what to wear.

KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen learned this from her two teenaged daughters who have been planning their outfits for months and helped her learn how to pick a Taylor Swift concert outfit.

Taylor Swift's songs are the soundtrack of growing up for millions of people, and her concert is a connection to not only Taylor, but their own past. The clothing is part of that connection.

Seventeen-year-old Maggie Lowe from Mt. Lebanon says it took a while to decide which album, or era, to represent. She chose Swift's debut album and "Lover."

"Debut was more cause she was younger and I'm kind of the same age she was then, and 'Lover,' I just really like the colors she has on the album," she said.

All over social media, millions of posts show mostly girls and women picking outfits relating to one of Taylor's ten albums, each of which she'll be singing from in her three-hour concert.

There are even articles and stores pitching clothing to help you find what motif goes with each album.

DJ Melanie Taylor from 100.7 Star and her two teenage daughters are going to the show. Melanie's vibing Taylor's "Red" album with a nod to Taylor's country roots with a hat.

Her daughters, Quinn and Brecklynn, from Belle Vernon, call themselves Swifties and are excited about their own outfits and Taylor's outfits on stage.

"I'm also excited for the outfit changes because the outfits go with each song so I'm excited to see the outfits she picks," Brecklynn said.

"My dress is purple and the 'Speak Now' album is purple so I wanted to match the outfit with the album," Quinn said.

For 23-year-old radio producer Samantha Magill, Taylor Swift was like a friend through her childhood, teen years and now young adulthood, her first album coming out when she was 7.

She's dressing for her favorite album, "Folklore," which came out during the pandemic in 2020.

"I have this flowy white creamy dress on and cardigan she wears in her music video and then I am wearing ivy because my favorite song is 'Ivy' and I have my disco ball earrings on because of the 'Mirror Ball' which is on the album 'Folklore,'" Samantha said.

The clothing is all part of connecting with Taylor and showing the world on social media how you're part of one of the biggest events, possibly of this generation. The anticipation is huge.

People are exchanging bracelets at the concert. Samantha made special bracelets for Kristine Sorensen's daughters that say "Eras" and have beads with colors related to each album.

Kristine is wearing an outfit related to her "Lover" album which is a pink motif. She's excited to be able to reuse the bridesmaid's dress from her own wedding 20 years ago. The dress her sister wore was cut off to be short.