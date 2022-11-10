Tarentum veteran gets new roof

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Getting a new roof can be a huge investment for a homeowner, but on Thursday, local companies came together to give back to a member of their community who served.

Several local companies teamed up in Tarentum to give a veteran a new roof on Veterans Day.

On Thursday, Nasco Roofing and Construction along with Owens Corning and the Purple Heart Homes initiative gave a roof to a veteran in need as part of the National Roof Deployment Project.

These companies spent the day installing a new roof with a lifetime guarantee for Kenneth Snead Sr., a retired U.S. Army veteran who served in the 101st Airborne in the 1980s.

Snead says that when he moved into his house at Eighth and Center Street, the roof was in terrible shape and it only got worse over the last four years.

"You know, I had a few leaks and then as time went on, there became more and more leaks because the roof got worse," Snead said. "So during that time, from when I moved in till now, it's just been trying to find a way to get it done."

Thanks to the Roof Deployment Project and some caring members of the community, things are looking up for Snead and on a holiday that celebrates those who served, this veteran is grateful for others serving him.

"It is great to help him out and that's the least anybody can do," said Jerry Nasseri, owner of Nasco Roofing and Construction. "After all, they put their lives on the front line. Can't thank them enough."

"It's just an honor," said Al Yoklic, Owens Corning sales manager. "The things that veterans have done for us throughout the years -- I mean, even today, it's amazing the sacrifice that they make. And it's an honor just to give back."