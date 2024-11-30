Tahj Brooks shines in final home game as Texas Tech routs West Virginia 52-15

Tahj Brooks ran for a season-high 188 yards and three touchdowns in the final home game for Texas Tech's all-time leading rusher, and the Red Raiders rolled to a 52-15 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

Texas Tech (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) kept alive faint hopes for a bid in the Big 12 championship game by winning at least eight games in the regular season for the first time since 2009 under the late Mike Leach.

Garrett Greene threw an interception and lost a fumble on Terrell Tilmon's strip-sack in the final three minutes of the first half as the Mountaineers (6-6, 5-4) raised more questions about the future of coach Neal Brown by falling behind 35-3 before the break.

Behren Morton threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns, including a 31-yarder to Caleb Douglas to put Texas Tech in front 42-3 early in the second half. Josh Kelly had 150 yards receiving.

Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire, who will have his third winning record in three seasons, called timeout with 5:57 remaining and his team-leading 45-15 to take Brooks out of the game. Teammates mobbed Brooks as the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Brooks ran for at least 100 yards in all 11 regular-season games, breaking the single-season school record of 10 he shared with Byron Hanspard and Bam Morris.

Brooks pushed his career total to 4,557 yards in his first home game since breaking Hanspard's 1996 school record of 4,219 yards two weeks ago at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Two of Brooks' TDs came on 2-yard runs from direct snaps, and the other was a 37-yarder when he stumbled on a cut but stayed on his feet and bounced off defensive back Ty French. Brooks has 17 TDs rushing this season and 45 for his career. Brooks set up one of his short TDs with a 30-yard catch.

Jahiem White ran for 124 yards with a spinning 21-yard touchdown for West Virginia, and Greene had a 15-yard scoring toss to Rodney Gallagher III. Greene threw two picks.

West Virginia: A perfect season on the road in the Big 12 ended with a thud. The Mountaineers were 3-0 away from home in conference before allowing 29 second-quarter points followed by another TD just 2:12 into the third.

Texas Tech: Tight end Jalin Conyers, one of Brooks' fellow seniors playing his final home game, made up for a dropped pass in the end zone with a juggling, diving catch for 18 yards to set up Morton's 1-yard scoring toss to Mason Tharp. Conyers, an Arizona State transfer, also had a 2-point conversion run on a swinging gate play from the PAT unit.

Both teams are eligible for bowl games. At the game's end, Texas Tech's fate for a spot in the Big 12 title game was still up in the air.

