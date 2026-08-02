Video shows massive brawl at Tacos and Tequila Festival in Washington County

A large fight broke out during an annual festival in Washington County over the weekend. The incident involving over a dozen people was caught on camera.

Details surrounding the altercation remain unclear, but cellphone video shows an all-out brawl at EQT Park during the Tacos and Tequila festival.

Tacos and Tequila is an annual 21-and-over festival in Washington County. It offers drinks, food and live music as an all-day affair.

At some point, during the later hours of the event, a fight broke out between men and women, and they can be seen in cellphone video punching and wrestling on the ground while bystanders try to break up the fight.

A large fight broke out during an annual festival in Washington County this weekend, and the incident involving over a dozen people was caught on camera. Photo Credit: Carlos Santana

People who spoke with KDKA-TV say it happened quickly, and there wasn't a clear reason as to why a fight broke out.

"I see the girls fighting. So I busted my phone out right in time to see that guy punch the other guy, and he went like 15 feet," witness Lauren Larimer said. "You didn't know who was fighting. You didn't know why."

"I can tell you from being there personally, because I did try to intervene in the altercation and de-escalate things, that it wasn't what people were making it out to be," Washington Mayor JoJo Burgess said.

Mayor Burgess says he hopes that if someone recognizes the people fighting in the video, they will turn them in to police or organizers to hopefully be banned in the future and not cause any issues.

KDKA-TV has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police, who are handling the investigation, to see whether any arrests or charges will be coming, but has not yet received a response.