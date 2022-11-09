T.J. Watt surprises McKeesport High School football players with visit at practice
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was busy on his day off on Tuesday, surprising football players at a local high school.
Watt stopped in for a surprise visit at McKeesport Area High School before the team's quarterfinal playoff game against Armstrong this Friday.
Watt answered lots of questions from the Tigers players and even gave them some words of advice.
