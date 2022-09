Sylvia's Market and Deli ordered to close by health department

Sylvia's Market and Deli ordered to close by health department

Sylvia's Market and Deli ordered to close by health department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has told Sylvia's Market and Deli in the Hill District to close.

The health department said the business is operating without a permit and has several food safety violations, including food at unsafe temperatures and inadequate pest management.