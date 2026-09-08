Man slices off 2 of roommate's fingers with sword in Butler County, police say

A Butler County man is in the hospital after being allegedly attacked by his roommate with a sword.

Police say Brandon Caruso said his roommate raised his fist in anger, so he used a sword to defend himself. The victim lost two of his fingers on his left hand, causing "permanent disfigurement."

Police say trouble started inside a house on Ridge Road in Franklin Township near Butler on Labor Day.

According to court documents, Caruso and his roommate got into it after a fight between the roommate and Caruso's mother, who also lives with them.

Caruso told troopers his roommate came downstairs and approached him with a fist raised "in an aggressive manner."

Caruso told police he picked up a katana, a Japanese sword with a curved, single-edged blade, and pointed it toward his roommate "in an attempt to create distance."

Police said Caruso then struck the victim, cutting off two of his fingers.

A woman who didn't want to be identified said she heard the victim screaming.

"I heard a man coming out of the house screaming, 'My fingers, my fingers,' and he had a towel wrapped around his hand," she said. "He went across the street to the neighbor guy and then I heard a girl in the doorway screaming, 'I can't find his finger.'"

A short time later, troopers traced Caruso's phone to Connoquenessing Township and arrested him.

"I believe he did lose his pinky and ring finger on his left hand," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Bertha Cazy. "Like I said, those were completely lost, and his other fingers must have also been struck to the point that he needs several surgeries to recover."

When police searched the home, they said a single-edged sword with suspected blood was located on the floor in Caruso's basement bedroom. They say they also found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

KDKA knocked on the door where the alleged sword attack happened on Tuesday but nobody answered.

Caruso is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.