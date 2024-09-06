Swissvale plays host to 33rd annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the sons and daughters of Ireland in Pittsburgh, this weekend will be, as they say in Ireland, one big cèilidh.

"This is the 33rd Irish Festival as the Carrie Blast Furnaces," according to Mairin Petrone, executive director of the Pittsburgh Irish Festival.

Organizers say thousands are expected to enjoy the festival over the weekend. What can they expect?

"Music, food, dancing, entertainers, activities, stuff for everyone," Petrone added.

Those entertainers also include Mr. Daniel Greenwolf, whose act is as educational as it is hot.

"I'm a magician, fire eater, and I tell stories about Irish history and Celtic mythology," Greenwolf said.

The western Pa. Irish-American population is massive. Many immigrants ended up here for jobs in the steel mills, including at the old Carrie furnace.

"You can take a tour of the furnace to see where your ancestry or great grandparents or someone worked, and we also have a genealogy area, and you can learn where your ancestors came from Ireland, and how they landed in Pittsburgh, and we'll tie it in for you," Petrone said.

And yes, there will be food.

"We've got everything from Irish stew to shepherd's pie, [and] colcannon. Bangers and mash, Dublin coddle, fish and chips, scones, and soda bread, and I could go on," Petrone said.

And of course, you don't need not have the blood of ancient Ireland flowing through your veins to be welcome.

"We do have a great time. You can have a Guinness, some stew, some Jamison, [and] tap your feet to some Irish music. We're going to guarantee you a good time."

The celebration will run from Friday to Sunday. More information can be found here.