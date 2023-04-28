Watch CBS News
Swindell Bridge opens ahead of schedule, next closure scheduled for summer

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Swindell Bridge has opened ahead of schedule, according to the city. 

The bridge was expected to be closed all this week, Monday-Friday, as the city's contractor finished the first part of the work to restore deteriorated steel beams on the bridge. 

That work was finished ahead of schedule and now the bridge has reopened and will remain open for a couple of months as the beams are manufactured. 

A second closure will tentatively take place in late June. 

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure has said they will provide more information on that closure in the coming weeks. 

First published on April 28, 2023 / 4:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

