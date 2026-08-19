Body of mom who went missing while swimming with kids in West Virginia river found after dayslong search

A mother who went missing while swimming with her children in a river in West Virginia was found dead after a dayslong search, officials said.

The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office said first responders, family members and friends searched for the missing swimmer at Wapacoma Campground. Her body was recovered on Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Her family has been notified, but her identity wasn't released.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources told CBS affiliate WDTV that the missing person was a mom who was swimming with her two children in the Potomac River when they were overtaken by high water.

The two children made it back to the riverbank and reported their mother missing after she didn't resurface, WDTV said. The children told first responders that their mom was an experienced swimmer who had been in that section of the river several times over the past eight years, according to the TV station.

The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office thanked everyone who helped in the three-day search and asked people to keep the woman's family in their thoughts and prayers.

"The tremendous amount of support provided over the past three days is greatly appreciated," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

No other details were immediately released on Wednesday. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is the lead investigating agency, WDTV reported.