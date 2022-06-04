SWAT situation in East Hills ends peacefully, no arrests made

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No one was hurt but police are still investigating an incident that ended with SWAT on the scene.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that SWAT was called to a home in the 2400 block of Bracey Drive in East Hills after a neighbor dispute ended with a man barricaded inside a home with access to weapons.

The man also has an active felony warrant.

SWAT was able to get inside the home and make sure everyone inside, including children, was able to get out safely.

The man was not inside and police are continuing to investigate.

