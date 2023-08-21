SWAT situation ends peacefully in Pittsburgh's Morningside neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An overnight SWAT situation in Pittsburgh's Morningside neighborhood came to a peaceful end.
An overnight SWAT situation in Pittsburgh's Morningside neighborhood came to a peaceful end.Police were trying to get a man inside to come out of the home, but he was refusing.
He ended up coming out of the home just before 2 a.m.
It's unclear why police were trying to get him out of the home.
