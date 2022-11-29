SWAT on scene of man barricaded inside Peters Township home
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - SWAT officers are at the scene of a standoff in Peters Township.
Dispatchers confirmed SWAT, police and emergency officials are at a home on Carriage Drive where a man is barricaded inside. Dispatches said it started as a domestic call.
Neighbors are asked to stay in place until the situation is resolved.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.