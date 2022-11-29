Watch CBS News
SWAT on scene of man barricaded inside Peters Township home

CBS Pittsburgh

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - SWAT officers are at the scene of a standoff in Peters Township.

Dispatchers confirmed SWAT, police and emergency officials are at a home on Carriage Drive where a man is barricaded inside. Dispatches said it started as a domestic call.

Neighbors are asked to stay in place until the situation is resolved. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on November 29, 2022 / 1:25 PM

