Suspended Somerset County DA pleads not guilty in assault case

SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - The suspended Somerset County district attorney pleaded not guilty to charges of harassment, reckless driving and traffic violations in an assault case.

Jeffrey Thomas was jailed at the end of April after state police alleged that he was seen on a video call punching a woman as the two rode in a vehicle in May 2021.

He was already facing sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint and strangulation charges in an alleged attack on a woman in her Windber home in September.

A judge put him on house arrest and ordered him to wear an ankle monitor while he awaits trial in the separate cases.

Thomas was elected in 2019 but was suspended after charges in the sexual assault case were filed, and his pay was halted several months ago.

He's due in court next month.