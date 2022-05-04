Watch CBS News

Police arrest two teenagers in shooting death of 7-year-old in Erie

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two suspects arrested in death of 7-year-old 00:21

ERIE (KDKA) - Two suspects are in custody in the shooting death of a 7-year-old in Erie.

A vigil took place on Tuesday to remember 7-year-old Antonio Yager, who was shot in the head.

Yager was walking with his brother and other boys at the time when the shots were fired.

He was taken to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh where he ultimately died.

A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in relation to the case.

First published on May 4, 2022 / 4:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.