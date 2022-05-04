Police arrest two teenagers in shooting death of 7-year-old in Erie

Two suspects arrested in death of 7-year-old

ERIE (KDKA) - Two suspects are in custody in the shooting death of a 7-year-old in Erie.

A vigil took place on Tuesday to remember 7-year-old Antonio Yager, who was shot in the head.

Yager was walking with his brother and other boys at the time when the shots were fired.

He was taken to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh where he ultimately died.

A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in relation to the case.