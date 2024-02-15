Suspect wanted for homicide in Altoona area found at Pittsburgh International Airport

Man wanted for homicide in Blair County found in Pittsburgh

Man wanted for homicide in Blair County found in Pittsburgh

Man wanted for homicide in Blair County found in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Altoon was found at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

According to Allegheny County Police, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, they were called to the parking garage at the airport following reports of a man jumping from the second floor of the garage.

Officers who arrived at the airport were unable to locate the man, but a short time later, a man called for help from the stairwell of the garage.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

An investigation found that the man was 30-year-old Joshua Leyo of Altoona.

Altoona Police then contacted Allegheny County Police on Wednesday afternoon in order to request help in locating Leyo as he was wanted in connection to a homicide that took place earlier in the day in Altoona.

Altoona Police believed that Leyo could be at Pittsburgh International Airport.

From there, county police returned to the hospital and took Leyo into custody.

Leyo is in custody while he is being treated for his injuries and county police are working with Altoona Police to extradite him to Blair County.