Suspect taken into custody after trading gunfire with officers in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody following an exchange of gunfire between the man and police early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area of North Lang and North Homewood avenues for reports of shots fired at about 2:30 a.m. They eventually caught up with the man near Hamilton Avenue.

That's when the man fired a gun at officers, prompting them to shoot back.

"This is just insane that I woke up to this," neighbor John Miller said. "It doesn't sit good with me."

Nobody was shot, but there was some property damage, police said.

Officers took the man into custody. His name has not been released. Nor is it known why he was firing his gun.

"What are you doing at 2:30 in the morning?" Miller asked. "What are you doing to just shoot and have a gun and shooting around? That could hit a window, that could hit a baby sleeping."

Miller added that gunfire is tearing apart communities everywhere.

"This nationally needs to stop," he said. "This is a pandemic in itself."