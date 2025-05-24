Suspect in arson at Pennsylvania governor's official residence to seek delay in next court hearing

A man accused of trying to burn down Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence is seeking to delay his next scheduled court appearance because he is receiving mental health treatment, his lawyer said Friday.

The suspect, Cody Balmer, had been scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday for a hearing to determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence against Balmer to take the case to trial.

But Mary Klatt, the chief public defender of Dauphin County, said Balmer's hearing will be postponed because he is receiving treatment.

"Everyone wants to ensure Mr. Balmer is mentally fit when this matter comes before the Court," Klatt said in an email to The Associated Press.

Balmer is currently being held at the state prison in Waymart, the only state prison with a mental health unit for men, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Balmer, 38, is charged with attempted homicide, arson and other offenses for setting a fire that tore through a section of the state-owned residence's first floor and forced the governor, his wife, children and members of his extended family to flee in the middle of the night, hours after they celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover with a Seder in the residence.

Shapiro, who is Jewish, is viewed as a potential White House contender for the Democratic Party in 2028.

Balmer told police that he had intended to attack the governor with a hammer if he had encountered him that night, police said in a court filing. No one was injured in the blaze, which fire officials say caused millions of dollars in damage to the heavily protected residence.

Balmer has not entered a plea.

Balmer has been held without bail since turning himself in to state police after the April 13 fire. Klatt has said he would be evaluated to see if he is competent to stand trial.

Balmer's mother and brother say he suffers from mental illness, something that Balmer denied in one brief court appearance. Authorities say Balmer expressed hatred for Shapiro.