Teenager arrested for armed robbery on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

A 15-year-old was taken into custody on Friday in connection with an armed robbery on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV from PRT, the 15-year-old boy from Greenfield was one of four suspects who attempted to rob a woman on a bus in the South Side the morning of May 29.

The incident took place near Sarah and South 26th streets just after 9 a.m.

When the suspects tried to rob the woman, her husband intervened, and that's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun. The husband was able to wrestle the gun away and handed it to his wife as they left the bus.

That gun was later recovered by police, and police later learned the Keystone Shooting Center in Butler County reported the gun had been stolen.

After investigators looked at surveillance footage, they issued a "Be On the Lookout" to local police.

Last week, the Pittsburgh Public Schools police chief contacted authorities after he recognized one of the suspects as a former student.

That suspect was taken into custody without incident on Friday morning.

He will be charged as an adult and is facing charges of robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

He is also facing three counts of reckless endangerment.

Port Authority Police said that the investigation into the other suspects is ongoing.