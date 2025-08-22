Support continues to grow for families impacted by explosion at U.S. Steel Clairton plant

The explosion at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works left a community in disbelief, and nearly two weeks later, support continues to grow for the families affected.

Timothy Quinn and one other man died that day, and at least 10 others were injured. Since the explosion on Aug. 11, many have stepped up to support the families who lost loved ones, including Yough Youth Football and Cheer, which partnered with Small Town Tavern in Rostraver Township for a fundraiser on Friday.

"When we heard about the tragedy that struck and we found out the families were involved in our league, we jumped into action because with YYFC and Yough, the support and love and with family," said Brandi Madigan, a YYFC board member. "Everybody is there for each family. Two of the nephews play with us on football leagues. One of the victim's nieces is with our cheer group as well."

All day Friday, 20 percent of sales at the restaurant were donated to the affected families. They were auctions, and people dropped off donations.

"I cannot believe it. We are now up to 75 Chinese basket auctions. I have people coming in even just to buy the Chinese auction baskets right now, chances on that. We got donated Steelers tickets from one of our regulars," said Kathy Heinz, owner of Small Town Tavern. "And 100% of the proceeds from the Chinese auction, the 50/50, the Steelers tickets, everything, all that stuff is 100% going to the families."

Organizers said when a tragedy strikes, people in western Pennsylvania are always there for each other.

"I am blown away by the love and support that has been just offered. I have no words for it. It makes my heart so happy that we can help lift that burden off of these families," Madigan said.

"I just hope that it just takes some ease off of their minds. I know money can't bring anybody back, and it can't help the grief, but at least if we can take a little bit of stress off these people, that's all that we can ask for," Heinz said.

Yough Youth Football and Cheer also plans to have donation boxes at football games and is planning some bake sales to help the families.