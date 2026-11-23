It's going to be a sunny Pittsburgh-area day before rain chances move into the forecast later this week.

Any alert days ahead? Potentially Thanksgiving Day with more than an inch of rain expected

Aware: High temperature has already been reached today at 55°. The rest of the day will see temperatures hover near 50°.

All eyes are on Thanksgiving Day, with the highest chance for rain all week coming on 'Turkey' Day. Model data is consistent at this point, with a Gulf low moving in from the south. Gulf lows normally either overperform or at least deliver the rain output model data shows, so you should be expecting at least an inch of rain to fall during the day on Thursday. Maybe more. What model data is likely overdoing is the chance of snow on Friday morning. If we see any snow at all, it would be very little for Pittsburgh, with perhaps some accumulation for higher elevations. Even that is probably a stretch at this point. If traveling, rain will begin as soon as 7 a.m. with the heaviest rain coming from 10 a.m. through around 6 p.m. that day. Turkey Trots will likely be happening in the rain.

KDKA Weather Center

Our next best chance for rain over the next week came this morning with light showers pushing through as a cool front passed by. Rain totals were modest, with most seeing less than 0.05". There is a sneaky snow chance on Tuesday for communities up along I-80, with temperatures in more places falling into the 20s. Snow on Tuesday morning will likely cause some isolated slick spots with potentially untreated roads.

Getting to your forecast, we have already hit our daily high for today with Pittsburgh's high temperature at 55°. Rain chances should be out of here by 10 a.m. Sunshine will return this afternoon. I have temperatures at noon at 48 degrees. 4 p.m. temperatures will be near 50° with winds coming in from the northwest at around 12mph.

KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday will be cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be the coldest morning of the week, with lows in the 20s.