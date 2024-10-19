Pittsburgh's quiet weather pattern continues on Saturday with unseasonable warmth

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A large ridge of high pressure continues to have an influence on our weather pattern across the Ohio River Valley this weekend.

This means a persistent forecast of mostly sunny, warm afternoons and clear overnights with areas of river and valley fog developing around sunrise. Today, we anticipate highs to be around 3-5 degrees warmer compared to Friday after a chilly start with some patchy frost and areas of river fog. Highs will reach the mid-60s to low 70s.

Overnight, some patchy river fog will be possible toward daybreak, although warmer air moving in a few thousand feet above the ground will likely help prevent temperatures from dropping as low Sunday morning compared to the past two mornings.

Sunday will feature another day of full sunshine with dry and comfortable conditions for the Steeler's game during the evening hours.

The stretch of unseasonable warmth and dry conditions will continue through the first half of next week. Monday will feature highs in the mid to upper 70s and Tuesday will likely feature highs close to 80 degrees. Tuesday's record high is 84 degrees set in 1947, so while we will likely come up a few degrees short of that, this is still something to note how far we will be deviating from what should be normal this time of year.

Our next opportunity for a few showers will not arrive until next Wednesday into Thursday with a cold front passing through the region. Moisture looks limited with this system, so coverage and rainfall amounts do not look great. This is definitely a problem as drought conditions continue to persist across our region and will likely intensify the longer we go with consistent, heavy precipitation.

