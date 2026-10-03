Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures expected this weekend in Pittsburgh

By
Mary Ours
Mary Ours
First Alert Meteorologist
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
Read Full Bio
Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

I'm not sure if the weather gets much more perfect than this! 

We have seasonal highs and sunny skies today! 

hourly-today.png
Hourly conditions in Pittsburgh - Oct. 3, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

On Sunday, we start off with cloudy skies and then decreasing clouds during the day, bringing more sunshine and slightly above-normal temperatures back in the low 70s. 

oktoberfest.png
Conditions for Oktoberfest in Pittsburgh this weekend KDKA Weather Center

Our coolest days will be Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 60s. We still have plenty of sunshine, but with clear skies in the morning, our lows will be around 40 degrees, so patchy frost is possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. 

Sunshine continues through the end of the week with highs slightly above normal in the low 70s! 

Enjoy!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: Oct. 3, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue