Sunshine and seasonal temperatures expected this weekend in Pittsburgh

I'm not sure if the weather gets much more perfect than this!

We have seasonal highs and sunny skies today!

Hourly conditions in Pittsburgh - Oct. 3, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

On Sunday, we start off with cloudy skies and then decreasing clouds during the day, bringing more sunshine and slightly above-normal temperatures back in the low 70s.

Conditions for Oktoberfest in Pittsburgh this weekend KDKA Weather Center

Our coolest days will be Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 60s. We still have plenty of sunshine, but with clear skies in the morning, our lows will be around 40 degrees, so patchy frost is possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Sunshine continues through the end of the week with highs slightly above normal in the low 70s!

Enjoy!