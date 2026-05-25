Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunny skies in the afternoon for Memorial Day in Pittsburgh

By
Mary Ours
Mary Ours
First Alert Meteorologist
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
Read Full Bio
Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

We start off this Memorial Day cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Then, clouds will break for sunshine this afternoon and evening, and highs will get back to the upper 70s!

memorial-day.png
Memorial Day Forecast

Hourly Forecast:

9a: 67° Cloudy

Noon: 71° Cloudy

3p: 75° Mostly Cloudy

6p: 77° Partly Cloudy

On Tuesday, we will start with patchy fog, and a few showers are possible to our south. The majority of the region will stay dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. 

Wednesday is the best chance for rain this week, and it's a small chance, so expect any rain or thunderstorms to be isolated with a low severe weather threat. There will be dry time to enjoy and highs in the upper 70s. 

precip-chance.png
Chance Of Precipitation For Memorial Day

The rest of the week, and even the weekend, look gorgeous, with sunshine and highs near normal in the mid-70s.

For the month so far, we are now above normal for precipitation, but over 1". Our temperatures are below normal, but the warmer, above-normal temperatures will return for the end of the month. 

In one week, on Monday, June 1st, Hurricane season begins, and so does Meteorological Summer! 

7-day.png
7-Day Outlook For Memorial Day

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue