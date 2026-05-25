Sunny skies in the afternoon for Memorial Day in Pittsburgh

We start off this Memorial Day cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Then, clouds will break for sunshine this afternoon and evening, and highs will get back to the upper 70s!

Memorial Day Forecast

Hourly Forecast:

9a: 67° Cloudy

Noon: 71° Cloudy

3p: 75° Mostly Cloudy

6p: 77° Partly Cloudy

On Tuesday, we will start with patchy fog, and a few showers are possible to our south. The majority of the region will stay dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday is the best chance for rain this week, and it's a small chance, so expect any rain or thunderstorms to be isolated with a low severe weather threat. There will be dry time to enjoy and highs in the upper 70s.

Chance Of Precipitation For Memorial Day

The rest of the week, and even the weekend, look gorgeous, with sunshine and highs near normal in the mid-70s.

For the month so far, we are now above normal for precipitation, but over 1". Our temperatures are below normal, but the warmer, above-normal temperatures will return for the end of the month.

In one week, on Monday, June 1st, Hurricane season begins, and so does Meteorological Summer!