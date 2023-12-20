Study finds that Cranberry Township among the safest towns in the United States

Cranberry found to be among the safest towns in the U.S.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A new study found that some of the safest small cities and towns are here in the northeast.

That includes one right here in our area.

A study from the website MoneyGeek looked into the economic toll that crime can play on cities.

They took a look at crime statistics from smaller cities and towns, more than 1,000 of them, including stats on murder, rape, aggravated assault, and property crimes.

The towns that were included in the study had between 30,000 and 100,000 residents and it found that seven of the 10 safest cities in the United States are in the northeast, with Cranberry Township coming in at number nine.

Cranberry was also found as the safest small town in Pennsylvania.

It found that the cost of crime per capita in Cranberry Township is $78.

The safest small town in the U.S., according to the study, is Monroe Township, New Jersey, a suburb of New York City.

You can check out their full study and results on their website at this link.