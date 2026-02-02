Snow piles prompt safety warnings as Pittsburgh-area students return to school

As kids head back to school in-person across western Pennsylvania, school districts are offering warnings and recommendations for kids as they navigate bus stops, which may be inaccessible due to piles of snow.

At Shaler's schools, the issue has been on the mind of district leaders as they have navigated when to bring students back in-person, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Brown said. They've been online for the past week due to the snowstorm last weekend and the road conditions.

"The biggest issue I had, especially on Thursday and Friday, was that the kids weren't going to have anywhere to stand. A lot of our bus stops or intersections or where roads come together, and that, unfortunately, is where our plows pushed most of the snow," Brown said.

It creates a situation where not only are stops inaccessible, but the high mounds of snow mean it can be hard to see kids, Brown said. Some of their municipalities have worked to clear snow from bus stops.

The district told families that kids won't need to stand at their traditional bus stops if they are inaccessible or unsafe. Instead, they should be a safe spot that's away from the road and clearly visible to oncoming traffic.

"Our bus drivers have been notified to look for students who may be standing 15 to 20 feet away from the bus stop. We just want to make sure they're in a place that's safe," Brown said.

The North Versailles Police Department shared a similar message, adding that children should be reminded to stay off the roadway and away from traffic. They added that buses may need to stop slightly before or after the normal stop to find a safe place to load students.

As of Sunday night, Shaler leaders had not yet decided whether they would be in-person on Monday. Brown said they remain anxious to get back to school on Monday.