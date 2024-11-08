Students at Pittsburgh-area elementary school hold event to honor local veterans

Students at South Allegheny Elementary school celebrated local veterans at an event Friday morning.

McKeesport, Pa. (KDKA) -- Students at South Allegheny Elementary school celebrated local veterans at an event Friday morning.

It was a welcoming assembly of red, white and blue with Veterans Day just three days away. Students at the school took time Friday morning to honor those who fought to protect our freedoms.

"We work every year to plan a wonderful Veterans Day celebration," Joanne Cloherty, a kindergarten teacher at South Allegheny Elementary school said.

Cloherty, and four others, make up the "Patriot Team." These four South Allegheny Elementary teachers organize this event annually.

"This celebration has a very personal connection for me," Cloherty said.

Cloherty told KDKA-TV that her father served our nation.

"I was in the United States Navy," Joseph Jacobs, a veteran and Cloherty's daughter, said.

It's personal for Amy Beatty too. Her father is a veteran. She lost him to ALS.

"He was able to attend one year," Beatty, a fourth grade teacher at South Allegheny, said.

Beatty talked about how much it meant for him to attend the event one year.

"For our veterans – we feel that it is so important that they recognize that we still appreciate everything they've done – their sacrifices," Beatty said.

Some of these students worked on gift bags for these veterans.

"They really took ownership in being able to present the veterans with some sort of just small token of appreciation…" Dana Sellaro, a fourth grade teacher at South Allegheny, said.

There was even a parade for them. The vets walked down the hallways. Students held flags.

"I feel honored that they have respect for their elders and those before them," Jacobs said.

It was a raucous show of respect from the students at South Allegheny Elementary school.

"South Allegheny, and the South Allegheny community, has always showed out for veterans and veteran activities," Mark Suckfiel, a teacher at South Allegheny Elementary, and a veteran himself, said.