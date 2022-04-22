Charges expected after attack in West Mifflin High School bathroom

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Charges are expected after a disturbing video shows a student attacking another student in a bathroom at West Mifflin High School.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a concussion, the West Mifflin police chief said. The video shows the alleged attacker hitting the victim's head off the sink.

The chief said they're also exploring charges against the person who filmed the video, which has been circulating on Facebook.

West Mifflin parents say they want answers.

"When I saw the video, I actually started to cry," said parent Kaylee Dillon.

Dillon said she felt disgusted when she first saw the video. She said her son will soon transition to high school and the video scares her.

"I can't believe someone would do this to another human," said Dillon.

The West Mifflin superintendent released this statement:

"The West Mifflin Area School District strives to make certain students are in a safe and secure educational environment. The District has conducted their investigation and the code of conduct is being enforced as prescribed by policy. These matters are taken very serious by the District and all parties are held accountable for their actions. Under school code the District is not permitted to release information concerning students or disciplinary information."

The chief told KDKA's Meghan Schiller the district did immediately reach out to the police department and send the video, but he said he wishes the district addressed and informed parents before it spread all over social media.