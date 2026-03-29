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Crews respond to 3-alarm structure fire in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
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Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm structure fire in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood, Pittsburgh Public Safety said via social media on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze was reported just before 3:30 p.m.

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The blaze was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety

Firefighters were still working to ensure that all residents had been accounted for, officials said. There are no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians as of 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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