Crews respond to 3-alarm structure fire in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood

Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm structure fire in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood, Pittsburgh Public Safety said via social media on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze was reported just before 3:30 p.m.

The blaze was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety

Firefighters were still working to ensure that all residents had been accounted for, officials said. There are no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians as of 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.