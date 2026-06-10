Strong storms expected on Wednesday night and on Thursday in Pittsburgh | First Alert Weather

The storm threat will be highest overnight and tomorrow afternoon, and then again as a cold front pushes through on Friday. While that is what it looks like right now, conditions for strong storms and downpours will be in place until the Friday cold front.

The timing is the part that is still a little up in the air. Model data has always struggled with timing, with the absence of any "trigger" mechanism like a cold front clearly moving through. It's equally so with this period of three days, as we will see a number of "waves" sliding through.

Wednesday's severe weather outlook in our region KDKA Weather Center

Strong storms will be possible overnight and on Thursday, and strong wind storms remain the main threat. Lightning and downpours should also be expected.

It appears that Friday's severe weather threat will be a tick higher than today's and Thursday's risk, with the added low-level threat of tornadoes that will be there as a cold front slides through.

The timing of the cold front is still a little up in the air, and that will also have a direct impact on Friday's storm risk. If the cold front slides through around noon, our severe weather chances will be minimal. The later into the afternoon the front arrives, the stronger any potential storms will be.

Friday will likely be a First Alert Weather Day, but uncertainty in the forecast has us holding off for now.

Looking at your forecast, I have highs today hitting the mid-80s with dry and sunny conditions expected for this afternoon. Scattered to isolated showers will be around through at least noon and maybe a little later than that. Our next good chance for rain comes after 9 p.m. and will continue through at least the start of the morning rush on Thursday.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - June 10, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Thursday highs will hit the upper 80s, but will be dependent on the timing of rain. I also have Friday highs in the upper 80s, but again, it will be dependent on the cold front moving through.

Morning lows over the next couple of mornings should be in the low 70s.

The heat breaks on Saturday with pleasant conditions around and highs in the mid to low 80s.