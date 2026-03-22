Strong storms with heavy rain possible in Pittsburgh area on Sunday | First Alert Weather

Today is a KDKA First Alert Weather Day with heavy rain and possible strong to severe storms arriving after 2 p.m.

We are under a "slight risk" for severe weather, meaning there's a higher confidence for scattered strong to severe storms.

Severe weather threats in our area - March 22, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but there will also be heavy downpours, large hail, frequent thunder, and lightning, which may wake you up late Sunday into early Monday morning. Our highs get to the upper 70s, so the first part of the day will be nice and sunny to get out and enjoy, but stay weather aware.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

When thunder roars, go indoors!

On Monday at midnight, we start off in the 50s with temperatures falling throughout the day. Rain wraps up around 3 a.m. Daytime temps will be in the low to mid-40s, but it will be dry with sunshine.

Tuesday will be the coldest morning with lows back in the 20s before we get back near normal to 50 in the afternoon with sunny skies.

The warming trend returns for the end of the week and for the month!