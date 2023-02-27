Police identify parents of young girl found in Stowe Township
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- The parents of a young girl found in Stowe Township overnight have been found, emergency officials said.
She was found around 1 a.m. in the Pleasant Ridge Community Housing facility by Allegheny County Housing Authority police. Authorities then began searching for her guardians.
Anyone with information should call 911.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.