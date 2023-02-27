Police identify parents of young girl found in Stowe Township

Police seek parents of young girl found in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- The parents of a young girl found in Stowe Township overnight have been found, emergency officials said.

The parents of a young girl found in Stowe Township overnight have been found (Photo Credit: KDKA)

She was found around 1 a.m. in the Pleasant Ridge Community Housing facility by Allegheny County Housing Authority police. Authorities then began searching for her guardians.

Anyone with information should call 911.

