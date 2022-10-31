Man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after police said he crashed a stolen rental vehicle on the North Side.

Police said when officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle on Route 51 just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, the driver sped up and began weaving in and out of traffic. Officer ended the chase before reaching the West End Bridge.

The driver crashed later on the West End Bridge ramp to Route 65, police said. The driver ran from the vehicle and was arrested near the Science Center.

The white Nissan Rouge had been reported stolen from North Shore Drive near Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, police said.

Charges are pending against the driver, whose identity wasn't released.