Sto-Rox teachers avoid a strike, ratify a new contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Sto-Rox Education Association has voted to ratify a one-year contract extension. This vote will ensure an uninterrupted school year for the students of the Sto-Rox School District.

The contract comes after 396 days without a new agreement, as well as teachers taking a pay freeze during the 2021-22 school year, a press release said.

The ratification will allow the Sto-Rox School District Administration to roll out multiple plans and initiatives to raise student achievement and engagement," per the release.

"Due to this agreement, there will be labor peace in the Sto-Rox School District until June 2023, and a potential strike was averted," said Carrie Palermo, SREA president. The association and the district will again begin negotiating on January 10, 2023.

"Our members want to work in a partnership with the district and community to ensure that the students of Sto-Rox have a safe school where they can learn, grow and succeed," said Palermo.

SREA represents 82 teachers and professional educators at the Sto-Rox School District.