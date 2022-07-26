Sto-Rox School District to implement new program aimed at reducing number of suspensions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Sto-Rox School District wants to reduce the number of suspensions given to students.
The district is partnering with the Just Discipline Project to train teachers on methods of discipline other than suspensions and expulsions.
Sto-Rox suspended students at a rate four times higher than the average in Allegheny County.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.