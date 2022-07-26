Sto-Rox School District to implement new program aimed at reducing number of suspensions

Sto-Rox School District implementing new program aimed at reducing suspensions

Sto-Rox School District implementing new program aimed at reducing suspensions

Sto-Rox School District implementing new program aimed at reducing suspensions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Sto-Rox School District wants to reduce the number of suspensions given to students.

The district is partnering with the Just Discipline Project to train teachers on methods of discipline other than suspensions and expulsions.

Sto-Rox suspended students at a rate four times higher than the average in Allegheny County.