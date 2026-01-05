Former Sheetz president and CEO Steve Sheetz dies at age 77

Former Sheetz president and CEO Steve Sheetz has died at age 77, the Altoona-based company announced on Monday.

Steve Sheetz's brother founded Sheetz Kwik Shopper in 1952, and Sheetz was just 12 years old when he started working there part-time.

After graduating from Penn State University in 1969, Sheetz became supervisor and director of operations for all four Sheetz stores. Working alongside his brother, they grew the company to 100 stores by 1983.

"Above all, Uncle Steve was the center of our family," current company president and CEO Travis Sheetz said in a statement. "We are so deeply grateful for his leadership, vision, and steadfast commitment to our employees, customers, and communities."

Following his brother's retirement, Sheetz was the president and CEO from 1984 to 1995. He went on to serve in several other leadership roles before retiring as an executive in 2020, though he continued to chair the family committee.

During his time as president and CEO, Sheetz introduced Made-to-Order, entered the fuel business and expanded the company into new states. These days, there are more than 800 stores with 27,000 employees across several states, including Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina.

"Steve's guidance shaped nearly every aspect of our family business," said Joe Sheetz, chairman of the board of directors, in a news release. "He was a mentor for every leader who has followed him and his vision, wisdom, and entrepreneurial spirit will be missed deeply by everyone at Sheetz."