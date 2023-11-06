Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson fined $25,000 for criticizing NFL officials

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been fined $25,000 for his criticism of officials in the wake of last week's 20-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Diontae Johnson wasn't included in Saturday's gameday accountability report of fines from Week 8, but he has been fined $25,000 for his comments on the officiating after the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars, per source. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 5, 2023

Following the loss at Acrisure Stadium last Sunday, Johnson didn't hold back with his thoughts on the officiating during the game.

Part of the postgame comments from Diontae Johnson who was not happy with officiating today pic.twitter.com/PpLBtyqF5D — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) October 30, 2023

"They was calling some stupid stuff," Johnson said after the game. "They should get fined for calling bad, making worse, terrible calls and stuff like that. That's how pissed I am. They cost us the game. I don't care what nobody say. They cost us the game."

"They wanted them to win, bro," Johnson added. "They was calling, everything was in their favor. They was getting every little call, but it is what it is."

The Steelers came up short against the visiting Jaguars, falling to 4-3 on the season, but got back in the win column on Thursday night against the Titans.

In the primetime win over the Titans, Johnson caught his first touchdown pass in nearly two years, giving the Steelers a late lead, which the team held onto for the win, improving to 5-3 on the season.

Prior to Thursday night, it had been 21 games since Johnson recorded a touchdown catch.

The Steelers will host their third straight home game on Sunday when the visiting Packers come to town.

Green Bay bounced back into the win column yesterday after losing four straight games with a 20-3 win over the L.A. Rams

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and you can catch the game on KDKA-TV.