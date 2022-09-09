Steelers to honor late teammate Dwayne Haskins with helmet sticker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tragedy struck the Pittsburgh Steelers and the football world on April 9, 2022.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed on that day when he was attempting to cross a highway in Florida on foot when he was struck by a dump truck.

After holding memorial services this past year, the Steelers will honor their late teammate one last time.

All season long, each player will have a "3" decal on their helmet to remember Haskins.

The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a “3” sticker on their helmets throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/zaSqAJm1hv — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 9, 2022

The team made the announcement on Friday that they would be wearing the decals.

Not one month prior to his death, Haskins re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year extension.

After a record-setting season as a starter at Ohio State, Washington selected Haskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played for the Commanders for two seasons and was picked up by the Steelers in January 2021. He did not appear in any regular season games last season for Pittsburgh.

Haskins was 24 years old.