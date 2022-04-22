Family, friends, teammates gather to remember Steelers' QB Dwayne Haskins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Family and friends will celebrate the life of Steelers' quarterback Dwayne Haskins today in Pittsburgh.

The memorial is being held at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church on the North Side. Haskins' teammates and coaches are also expected to pay their respects.

Friends and family of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins are paying their respects today at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church. The visitation starts soon. The celebration of life will begin at 11 @KDKA pic.twitter.com/eBRQSSBJhs — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) April 22, 2022

Since Haskins' death, a makeshift memorial has taken shape outside of the gates to Heinz Field. People have laid flowers, pictures, candles and more in memory of the quarterback.

Haskins died earlier this month after being struck by a vehicle on a south Florida interstate. The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

Visitation at the church today begins at 9 a.m., then the Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flowers are being accepted at the church.

Earlier this week, Haskins' widow sent this message to fans, "I want to thank everyone for their continuous outpouring of kindness and love for my husband during this extremely difficult time."

Haskins' family will hold a memorial service in his native New Jersey on Saturday.