Steelers switch up quarterback rotation for second preseason game

LATROBE (KDKA) - Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin let us know what the "division of labor" will be against Jacksonville on Saturday at the quarterback position.

"In regards to the quarterbacks, we intend to play all three in this game," Tomlin said. "Mitch will start, Kenny will be next, and Mason will finish it off. All three guys have performed well. The main emphasis and mentality regarding how we structured it this week, is we simply want to see Kenny in more varsity action."

This is a slight reversal from the first preseason game against the Seahawks. In that game, Trubisky again started but Mason Rudolph ran the second team, and then Pickett finished the game with the third team.

Meanwhile, Tomlin said that running back Najee Harris will see "a couple of carries" this preseason but that might not necessarily mean against Jacksonville.

The Steelers and Jaguars will kick off on Saturday night at 7 p.m. and you can watch right here on KDKA.com.