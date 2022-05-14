Steelers sign three more 2022 draft picks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed three more members of their 2022 draft class following the signing of second-round wide receiver, George Pickens, yesterday.

Sixth-rounder tight end/fullback Connor Heyward, and both seventh-round picks, linebacker Mark Robinson and quarterback Chris Oladokun, are now official members of the Steelers' roster.

Connor Heyward is the younger brother of defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. The utility player converted to tight end during his redshirt senior season at Michigan State, finishing with 35 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns. During his time at Michigan State, he had 211 carries for 825 rushing yards and five touchdowns, with 96 receptions for 711 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

"Obviously people understand who he is," said General Manager Kevin Colbert. "First and foremost, that's not why we drafted him. Connor Heyward was a running back at Michigan State, and I give Coach (Mel) Tucker and his staff credit for taking Connor and using him in a different manner as an H-back tight end/fullback."

Robinson, a collegiate running back-turned-linebacker, gives the Steelers some defensive versatility, which they are excited about.

"That is part of what we like about him," said Brian Flores, senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach. "There is some upside here. Somebody who hasn't played the position for a long time. He showed speed, athleticism, toughness, and physicality. A lot of things we liked. He is a fun guy to watch on film."

Oladokun honed his collegiate game at three different universities, the University of South Florida, Samford University, and North Dakota State University, before being taken by Pittsburgh. The Tampa native completed 62.3% of his passes for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while at South Dakota State. He also had two rushing touchdowns.