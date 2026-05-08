Pittsburgh Steelers fans can purchase refurbished Acrisure Stadium seats

Steelers fans will now have a new way to take the team home with them, as the team announced it will be selling refurbished Acrisure Stadium seats.

As the team begins its routine seat replacement on the North Shore, the iconic gold seats from the upper levels of the stadium will go on sale. Approximately 22,000 seats will be available.

A picture of the Acrisure Stadium seats that will be for sale through the MeiGray Group and the Pittsburgh Steelers. MeiGray

The Steelers have partnered with MeiGray, a company that specializes in game-worn and game-used memorabilia. They are refurbishing the decommissioned seats and repurposing them as collectables for Steeler Nation.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with MeiGray, giving fans the first opportunity to own a piece of the Steelers' iconic home, sustainably repurposed and authenticated by a renowned game-used sports memorabilia authenticator," said Ryan Huzjak, Senior Vice President of Business Operations for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The seats will be fully assembled at the time of delivery, and single seats will cost $399, while pairs will cost $599. Seatbacks will go for $199, and seatbacks autographed by Steelers' legends will be $299.

There will also be a second round of seat sales after the 2026 season when gold and gray seats are removed.

"We're honored to be chosen to help fans acquire these unique relics," said MeiGray President Barry Meisel. "There's no way to get closer to the Steelers than to own a piece of the stadium in which so many great moments occurred.

Steeler fans can purchase the seats now at this link.