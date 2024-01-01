Watch CBS News
Local News

Steelers secure 17th straight non-losing season under Mike Tomlin

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the 17th straight season under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers will finish their regular season with a record at or above .500.

On Sunday evening, the Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 30-23 on the road, keeping their playoff hopes alive, and ensuring that at worst, the team will finish with a record of 9-8.

The Steelers have never had a losing record with Tomlin as head coach.

Two years ago, Tomlin became the first head coach in NFL history to achieve that feat for  15 seasons.

Below is a list of season-by-season records for the Steelers with Tomlin as head coach.

  • 2007 - 10-6
  • 2008 - 12-4
  • 2009 - 9-7
  • 2010 - 12-4
  • 2011 - 12-4
  • 2012 - 8-8
  • 2013 - 8-8
  • 2014 - 11-5
  • 2015 - 10-6
  • 2016 - 11-5
  • 2017 - 13-3
  • 2018 - 9-6-1
  • 2019 - 8-8
  • 2020 - 12-4
  • 2021 - 9-7-1
  • 2022 - 9-8
  • 2023 - 9-7 (one game to be played)

The Steelers will wrap up their regular season on Saturday when they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens, who have clinched the #1 seed in the AFC.

The team has an outside chance of qualifying for the postseason, which they can do by taking care of business and beating the Ravens and then getting a little bit of help with either the Jacksonville Jaguars losing to the Tennessee Titans or the Buffalo Bills losing to the Miami Dolphins.

Kickoff in Baltimore is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 5:43 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.