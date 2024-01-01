Steelers secure 17th straight non-losing season under Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the 17th straight season under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers will finish their regular season with a record at or above .500.

On Sunday evening, the Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 30-23 on the road, keeping their playoff hopes alive, and ensuring that at worst, the team will finish with a record of 9-8.

The Steelers have never had a losing record with Tomlin as head coach.

Mike Tomlin's incredible run continues 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i06fWqDRhv — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024

Two years ago, Tomlin became the first head coach in NFL history to achieve that feat for 15 seasons.

Below is a list of season-by-season records for the Steelers with Tomlin as head coach.

2007 - 10-6

2008 - 12-4

2009 - 9-7

2010 - 12-4

2011 - 12-4

2012 - 8-8

2013 - 8-8

2014 - 11-5

2015 - 10-6

2016 - 11-5

2017 - 13-3

2018 - 9-6-1

2019 - 8-8

2020 - 12-4

2021 - 9-7-1

2022 - 9-8

2023 - 9-7 (one game to be played)

The Steelers will wrap up their regular season on Saturday when they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens, who have clinched the #1 seed in the AFC.

The team has an outside chance of qualifying for the postseason, which they can do by taking care of business and beating the Ravens and then getting a little bit of help with either the Jacksonville Jaguars losing to the Tennessee Titans or the Buffalo Bills losing to the Miami Dolphins.

Kickoff in Baltimore is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.