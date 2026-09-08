Steelers bring back "Sacks for Kids" campaign benefiting Ronald McDonald House

The Pittsburgh Steelers have once again partnered with Bordas and Bordas for the annual "Sacks for Kids" campaign, benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

Under the program, Bordas and Bordas will donate $500 to Ronald McDonald House for every sack the Steelers record during the season. The donations help provide housing, meals and support services for families both in Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

With 55 sacks last season, $27,500 was donated. Since 2015, "Sacks for Kids" has raised over $320,000.

"What's better than going to the game and watching all the sacks happen because the Steelers have great history with sacks," said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald House.

"It's one of my favorite things we do. To be able to help kids and families in a time of need when they have a child in the hospital, to be able to stay close to them, have a warm place to sleep," said Jamie Bordas.

Ronald McDonald House currently serves 101 families, providing a place to stay and resources that allow families to focus on their children's care.

"We provide a robust meal program, laundry facility [and] a lounge. We try to think of every aspect of the family," said Reigel.

To launch this year's campaign, Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings and center Zach Frazier joined representatives from Bordas and Bordas and Ronald McDonald House to visit with a family from Chicago staying at the house.

Steelers players said they're excited not only for the season but also to support a good cause.

"I feel great. I feel like that's what I'm here to do. Serve children, serve kids. They bring me joy and just how pure they are," said Spears-Jennings. "I'll play a little hard because I'm doing it for a good cause."