Steelers 'Sacks for Kids' campaign raises $24,000 for Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The defensive prowess of the Pittsburgh Steelers has helped raise nearly $25,000 for charity this year through the Sacks for Kids campaign.
The Sacks for Kids campaign features donations from Bordas & Bordas worth $500 for each sack the Steelers defense has during the season.
This year, the Steelers had 48 sacks, resulting in $24,000 being donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh.
The donations will help support Pittsburgh families.
