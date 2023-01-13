Watch CBS News
Steelers

Steelers 'Sacks for Kids' campaign raises $24,000 for Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: January 12, 2023 (Pt. 1)
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: January 12, 2023 (Pt. 1) 07:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The defensive prowess of the Pittsburgh Steelers has helped raise nearly $25,000 for charity this year through the Sacks for Kids campaign.

The Sacks for Kids campaign features donations from Bordas & Bordas worth $500 for each sack the Steelers defense has during the season.

This year, the Steelers had 48 sacks, resulting in $24,000 being donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh. 

The donations will help support Pittsburgh families.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 12:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.